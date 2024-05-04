ONE Fight Night 22 results: Smilla Sundell vs. Natalia Diachkova

Swedish teen phenom Smilla Sundell returned to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium at ONE Fight Night 22 in search of her fifth straight win under the ONE Championship banner.

Standing in her way would be Russian standout Natalia Diachkova, who, like Sundell, has dispatched her first four opponents inside the Circle with ease.

Initially, the bout was to see Sundell defending her ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship, but after she failed to make the 125-pound weight limit, she was stripped of the title. However, because Diachkova successfully made both weight and hydration ahead of fight night, she could still walk away with the title.

Round 1

Sundell comes out backing Diachkova into a corner immediately, but the Russian makes her pay with a flurry of strikes. Diachkova circles out as Sundell continues her pursuit. They exchange strikes in close before being separated and returned to the center. Sundell resumes her pursuit, but Diachkova lands a stiff jab, causing some redness on the Swede.

Sundell looks to land some strikes in the clinch, using her size advantage. Diachkova's movement is keeping her out of danger. As Sundell moves in, Diachkova lands a pair of stinging right hands that have Sundell backing up. Diachkova continues to pump her jab, punishing Sundell for moving in without caution.

Round 2

Sundell once again comes out looking to put on the pressure, but she eats another big right hand from Diachkova. Sundell is looking to get her leg kicks to generate some offense. In close, Diachkova dumps Sundell. Diachkova lands a solid spinning back-kick that sits down Sundell, but it's not ruled as a knockdown.

Sundell bounces back up and marches forward with a nice combination of strikes but fails to land anything significant. Sundell is beginning to look a little impatient as Diachkova continues to pick her moments.

With the clock running out on the second round, Sundell catches Diachkova with a vicious right to the body. With her opponent clearly compromised, Sundell launched an unrelenting attack, targeting Diachkova's body with a bevy of strikes and knees.

With Diachkova folded over, referee Olivier Coste stepped in and called for the stoppage with one second left in the round.

Expand Tweet

ONE Fight Night 22 - Smilla Sundell vs. Natalia Diachkova official result

With the win, Smilla Sundell keeps her unbeaten streak in ONE Championship alive, moving to 5-0, with three of her wins coming by way of KO/TKO. Meanwhile, Diachkova fell to 4-1 under the ONE banner.

Smilla Sundell defeated Natalia Diachkova via TKO (strikes and knees) at 2:59 of round two (Muay Thai - 126.5lb catchweight)

Full results from ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video

Sean Climaco defeated Josue Cruz via knockout (body shot) at 2:06 of round one (Muay Thai - flyweight)

Bianca Basilio defeated Nanami Ichikawa via submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:35 (submission grappling - 132lb catchweight)

Zakaria El Jamari defeated Thongpoon via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - strawweight)

Chihiro Sawada defeated Noelle Grandjean via unanimous decision (MMA - strawweight)

Rungrawee defeated Bogdan Shumarov via split decision (kickboxing - strawweight)

Reece McLaren defeated Hu Yong via split decision (MMA - flyweight)

Wei Rui defeated Hiroki Akimoto via unanimous decision (kickboxing - bantamweight)

Maurice Abevi defeated Zhang Lipeng via unanimous decision (MMA - 174lb catchweight)

Dmitry Menshikov defeated Sinsamut Klinmee via KO (punches and knees to the body) at 1:33 of round three (Muay Thai - lightweight)

Akbar Abdullaev defeated Halil Amir via KO (left hook) at 2:52 of round two (MMA - featherweight)

Smilla Sundell defeated Natalia Diachkova via TKO (strikes and knees) at 2:59 of round two (Muay Thai - 126.5lb catchweight)