“I saw a few holes in his game” - Sitthichai confident he can exploit Nico Carrillo’s weaknesses at ONE Fight Night 30

Tonight at ONE Fight Night 30, 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo will be making is featherweight debut. Unfortunately for him, 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai doesn't seem to be planning a warm welcome.

Ad

The Thai icon has seen plenty of rising stars come and go. Carrillo might be the latest name on the list, but Sitthichai isn't willing to be anyone's stepping stone. He's done his homework. And while he respects the Scotsman's power, Sitthichai is confident that his experience and fight IQ will win out.

"I think it's just the combination of everything between, like, the IQ, the skills, and also the power," he said during the ONE Fight Night 30 Media Day. "Although you have fight IQ, you cannot attack him powerfully enough, then you know you can't win against him. So for me, yes, I saw a few holes in his game, of course. And I think my main thing to go against that is to just use my skills and experiences."

Ad

Trending

Nico Carrillo may be a novelty in the division, but Sitthichai's bringing decades of elite-level striking into the Circle.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch the full Media Day coverage below:

Ad

“I don’t want anyone to take it from me” - Sitthichai won’t let Nico Carrillo bump him off the featherweight Muay Thai rankings

Sitthichai has fought and beaten some of the best strikers in the world. He's been ranked inside the top 5 of the featherweight roster for a long time - and has no plans of giving that up to anyone.

Ad

“I am #4 ranked in the featherweight [Muay Thai] division," he said. "I want to maintain this ranking for as long as possible because I have been in this ranking for quite a long time, so I don’t want anyone to take it from me."

Fight fans in Canada and North America can stream ONE Fight Night 30 live at 8 PM EST with an active Prime Video subscription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.