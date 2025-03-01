“I saw how he improved” - Danny Kingad warns Adriano Moraes of a different Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE 172

Danny Kingad has been in the Circle with Yuya Wakamatsu before, and he knows firsthand just how vicious the Japanese striker can be.

'Little Piranha' Wakamatsu is known for his striking power, Danny Kingad says there's more to his game now - he's evolving into a complete fighter. And that could spell trouble for Adriano Moraes.

"The last fight I had with Yuya, the striking was really there," Kingad said, "You really can't take away power, then I saw how he improved with his takedowns and how he uses his BJJ."

Moraes is known for his world-class Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and he'll likely try to drag Wakamatsu down into his world.

"I want to fight either of them" - Danny Kingad eyes bouts with Adriano Moraes, Yuya Wakamatsu for world title

The ONE flyweight MMA world title is up for grabs, and #3 ranked Danny Kingad is keeping a sharp eye on the competition. However, he isn't sitting back and watching just for entertainment. He's got his eyes on the winner, and it doesn't matter who it is.

"It depends if I get a rematch against either of them, but I want to fight either of them," Kingad said. "I really want to get this win because we're all in the top five. It really depends on who will win between them."

Kingad suffered a back-to-back loss against both Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu in 2024, and a rematch with either would mean a shot for redemption for him. However it goes, 'The King' is hungry for the belt, and he's looking forward to steamrolling through the top contenders in the division along the way.

The Adriano Moraes vs Yuya Wakamatsu match is one of five world championship tiffs on the stacked ONE 172 card. The highly anticipated event will take place in the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23, and you can get your tickets here.

