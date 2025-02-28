“I want to fight either of them” - Danny Kingad eyes bouts with Adriano Moraes, Yuya Wakamatsu for world title

Danny Kingad wants to face the winner of the upcoming world title clash between Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu.

Emanating from the iconic Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23, ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will host five epic title fights, including a battle for the ONE flyweight MMA world championship.

Moraes will look to claim the crown he's held three times before, but to do so, he'll have to go through a very hungry Wakamatsu who is bound and determined to bring home his first 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold.

Having already shared the Circle with both Adriano Moraes and Wakamatsu, Danny Kingad isn't particularly concerned with who he fights next, so long as it's the man who leaves ONE 172 with the flyweight title wrapped around their waist.

"It depends if I get a rematch against either of them, but I want to fight either of them," Kingad told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview. "I really want to get this win because we’re all in the top five. It really depends on who will win between them."

Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu run back their ONE X clash at ONE 172 on March 23

ONE 172 will be the second meeting between Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu on martial arts' biggest global stage.

Their inaugural clash came at the promotion's 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X in March 2023. On that night, 'Mikinho' scored a third-round submission victory over Wakamatsu to retain his title.

Since then, 'Little Piranha' has bounced back with a trio of impressive wins over Xie Wei, Danny Kingad, and Gilbert Nakatani.

Now the second-ranked contender in the flyweight MMA division, Wakamatsu is one win away from etching his name in the history books and preventing Moraes from taking the throne for a fourth time.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

