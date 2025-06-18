“I saw the opening” - Jaosuayai breaks down his picturesque finishing sequence over Nakrob Fairtex

23-year-old ONE Championship Muay Thai phenom Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi of Thailand turned in one of the most explosive performances of his young career last week when he electrified Lumpinee Stadium at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video.
The Sor Dechapan representative hurt and finished no.5-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Nakrob Fairtex early in the first round of their main event showdown, and took home a US$50,000 bonus in the process.
Addressing the media in his post-ONE Fight Night 32 interview backstage, Jaosuayai was asked how he knew he would get the finish.
The 23-year-old said:
"So when he came in like that [dropping his arms for a low guard], and I saw the opening, I led with my punch, and then I just led with the switch left kick, onto his neck with a high kick."
Needless to say, the emphatic win has easily boosted Jaosuayai's stock into the stratosphere, and fans can't wait to see him back in action.
ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video was broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last June 7th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi to take short break before returning to training: "I haven't planned on my next opponent yet"
Things have moved pretty quickly for Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi following his first-round technical knockout win over Nakrob Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video.
The 23-year-old wants to savor his victory and enjoy some time with family before heading back to the gym.
He told ONE Championship in a recent interview:
"I haven't planned on my next opponent yet, because this is my debut [on the main roster]. I haven't planned that far. I just want to focus on making my forms and also just keep winning. So I think that's my goal right now."
