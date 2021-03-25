'I cannot say a name' - Vicente Luque reveals his next move following a potential win over Tyron Woodley at UFC 260 [Exclusive]

UFC welterweight Vicente Luque believes a win over Tyron Woodley will set up a fight against a top-five opponent in the division. However, the Brazilian sensation isn't overlooking the challenge that is ahead of him and will look to get his hand raised this Saturday.

During the UFC 260 virtual media day, Vicente Luque told Sportskeeda what his goal is following a win over the former UFC welterweight champion. While 'The Silent Assassin' refused to reveal a potential name he would like to fight next, Luque certainly knows the position he will be in if he manages to beat Woodley.

"Yeah, I think a win over Woodley right now is gonna set me up to fight somebody in the top five. You know, I think that's a big thing but my focus is on this fight. I cannot say a name, I don't know who I'm going to face after this. But definitely, a win over a guy who has been champion is gonna set me up for great things."

Heading into this weekend's UFC 260 pay-per-view, Tyron Woodley has already lost his last three fights. 'T-Wood' is almost in a must-win situation against Luque and will look to bring the fight to the Brazilian.

However, with two wins in 2020, Vicente Luque will definitely be another tough test for Woodley. A win for the former could mark the beginning of a journey towards a title shot for Luque but for Woodley, things could go horribly wrong if he ends up losing his fourth fight in a row.

Vicente Luque will aim for another dominant win this Saturday

Vicente Luque will be aiming to register a big win for himself in the welterweight division this weekend. The No. 10 ranked welterweight knows for a fact that he has the opportunity to further push himself as a top contender if he beats a former champion.

Luque and Woodley will meet in the co-main event of UFC 260. The card will be headlined by Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou in a rematch for the UFC heavyweight title.