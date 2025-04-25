"I see a lot of them" - Denice Zamboanga confirms the growing pool of Filipina MMA prospects across her nation

ONE interim atomweight MMA world champion, Denice Zamboanga, is pleased with the current landscape of Philippine MMA because there are a lot of emerging prospects who can potentially follow her path as a world champion.

Ad

Zamboanga revealed her thoughts about this during a recent talk with Atleta Filipina and pointed out that the roster of fighters is not just situated in one area, as she said:

"There are a lot, especially up in the north, in Baguio, as well as other provinces. But specifically for MMA, I don't have a particular name right now, but I see a lot of them."

Ad

Trending

Check out Denice Zamboanga's interview below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

'The Menace's' ground-breaking achievement of becoming the first female MMA world champion from the country will only foster the interest of more athletes and certainly get them inspired to reach the pinnacle of success, much like she did.

Now, she is preparing for her upcoming unification fight on Aug. 1 against the reigning divisional queen, Stamp Fairtex, at the headliner of ONE 173: Denver card, which will take place inside the Ball Arena in Colorado.

Ad

Denice Zamboanga encourages other women to engage themselves with MMA

The T-Rex Martial Arts Gym-affiliated athlete also expounded on the benefits of doing martial arts for women during the same recent interview with Atleta Filipina.

According to the 28-year-old athlete, martial arts will not only break the norm that it is a sport for men, but also can improve their self-confidence, which is why they need to immediately hop into any gym as soon as possible.

Ad

Denice Zamboanga explained:

"I would say just don't mind what everyone says. If that's what you really want to do, just step into a gym and then just start training. Because it will really boost your confidence and also your character as a woman."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anatoly Pimentel Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.