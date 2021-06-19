"I see us executing and getting a KO victory" - Dustin Poirier's boxing coach predicts another spectacular finish against Conor McGregor at UFC 264

Dustin Poirier's boxing coach Dyah Davis has revealed that 'The Diamond' plans on following the same mantra he did at UFC 257 when he spectacularly defeated Conor McGregor.

During his interview with MMA Junkie, Davis said that the trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor will end similarly to the second fight. Davis further predicted that he expects 'The Diamond' to get his hand raised via KO after finishing the fight in the third round.

"I think it’ll play out similar to the second fight, maybe a little bit longer. I see us executing and getting a KO victory in the third round.”

Davis revealed Poirier's gameplan, saying that the idea was to chop the tree down from the bottom, and that was exactly what 'The Diamond' did in the rematch. Davis added that he and Poirier's team are looking for weaknesses and aim to take advantage of each one of them.

“I take this approach as if a lumberjack, we’re in a forest. The idea is to chop the tree down from the bottom and that’s exactly what we did. It’s a fight. So we look for any weaknesses that we could take advantage of and that was one of them. So we capitalized and we moved on from there and ended up finishing him with strikes.”

Dustin Poirier will face Conor McGregor at UFC 264

At the UFC 264 pay-per-view on July 10th, Dustin Poirier will face Conor McGregor in a highly awaited trilogy bout. The two men will headline the card, which is set to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, next month.

Heading into the fight, the score between McGregor and Poirier is 1-1, and the winner of the third fight is expected to receive a title shot against Charles Oliveira.

We have a very happening MMA page on Facebook. Click here to join!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh