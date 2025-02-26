"I see some weaknesses" - Sam-A vows to take full advantage of Jonathan Di Bella's flaws in interim title fight at ONE 172

Multi-time striking world champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao has done his homework on Jonathan Di Bella before they tango at ONE 172.

The 424-fight veteran steps inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23, to claim the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title and secure an automatic unification war against the division's titleholder Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

To make that dream a reality, the 41-year-old Evolve MMA representative has gone to town on his fight preparation, which includes studying what his foe brings to the table.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

While he sees a couple of strengths within Di Bella's arsenal, the living legend did take notes of his weaknesses, too.

Needless to say, he vows to take advantage of the latter on fight night, as he told ONE Championship:

"I have watched many of his fights. But I see some weaknesses in him, and I will take advantage of them in the ring."

Sam-A heads into this showdown off a stellar performance against Zhang Peimian and a vicious knockout of Akram Hamidi. Di Bella, on the other hand, bounced back into the win column with a unanimous decision triumph over Rui Botelho.

Before their most recent triumphs, both superstars suffered defeats to reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai.

Sam-A and Di Bella's interim world title tiff and the entire ONE 172 card will be available to fight fans for free at watch.onefc.com on Sunday, March 23.

Sam-A vs. Jonathan Di Bella one of five world title fights at ONE 172

Five explosive world title contests are set to pump up fans watching around the world and the audience inside the Saitama Super Arena before Takeru Segawa and Rodtang Jitmuangnon lock horns in the main event.

Apart from Sam-A and Jonathan Di Bella's matchup, the vacant flyweight MMA crown will be up for grabs for Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu.

Meanwhile, Nabil Anane looks to swap his interim strap when he faces Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification clash.

Divisional queen Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom and Kana Morimoto go toe-to-toe in a ONE atomweight kickboxing world title tilt, while Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Masaaki Noiri fight for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing gold.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.