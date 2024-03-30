"I was seeing some dark f***ing sh*t" - Logan Paul opens up about having suicidal thoughts after CryptoZoo scandal

CryptoZoo was one of the biggest blunders in Logan Paul's entrepreneurial career. The crypto-based game marketed as a play-to-earn title for investors on the blockchain failed to meet expectations. It resulted in a lawsuit against the social media star, accusing him of defrauding users out of millions of dollars.

The controversy surrounding the project even invited the attention of the likes of YouTuber Coffeezilla, who is popular for his content exposing crypto and other online scams.

Coffeezilla shed light on numerous troubling aspects of the game, and a class action lawsuit followed against Paul and his partners shortly after.

The controversy surrounding the project resulted in 'The Maverick's' mental health taking a nosedive. During an interview with Graham Bensinger, the social media star opened up about having suicidal thoughts amid the unpleasantries:

"It was the scam allegations. The pit of despair I was in over Christmas time was caused by a YouTuber accusing me of scamming... I had a bit of a mental breakdown one night and I was in a pretty dark spot. For the first time in my life, I was having suicidal thoughts... I was seeing some dark f***ing sh*t dude. Some dark sh*t. I was spiraling. I'm just crying, sobbing... I felt weak, which is uncommon for me. I'm supposed be the leader."

Catch Logan Paul's comments below (0:35 to 2:23):

Coffeezilla on the problem with Logan Paul's CryptoZoo refund model

While Logan Paul has pledged $2.3 million towards partially refunding CryptoZoo investors, YouTuber Coffeezilla is unconvinced with 'The Maverick's' refund model.

Per Paul's buy-back scheme, he will refund players 0.1 ETH ( a popular cryptocurrency) per CryptoZoo NFT that was bought. However, ETH's value has decreased by around 37% since the infamous game was launched, so investors will still lose money.

During episode #1951 of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Coffeezilla pointed out that NFT sales were only a small part of the project's business, while the CryptoZoo tokens were the real profit driver. Furthermore, he pointed out the issue with the refund model, saying:

"There is a bit of an issue with that [refunding the NFTs]. Which is that the NFTs were only a small part of the sale. They actually weren't even half, because people bought these tokens. So the people who bought the tokens get nothing."

Catch Coffeezilla's comments below (5:15):

Catch the full JRE segment below: