What is CryptoZoo? Everything you need to know about the scandal and Logan Paul’s involvement in it

CryptoZoo, launched and endorsed by YouTuber Logan Paul in 2021, was designed as a play-to-earn game centered around NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens). Players could acquire a cryptocurrency specific to the game, which they could use to purchase eggs. These eggs, once obtained, could be hatched to reveal images of various animals. By combining different animals, players could create hybrid creatures.

The animals could subsequently be sold for additional in-game currency. This cycle could be repeated, offering players an opportunity to generate earnings within the game and potentially convert those earnings into real-world currency.

When Logan Paul and his team unveiled the images of the creatures featured in Cryptozoo, the project faced significant backlash online. Many criticized the game for using what seemed to be generic stock images of regular animals.

YouTuber Stephen Findeisen, known as Coffeezilla, released a series of videos in January accusing 'The Maverick' of being dishonest about certain aspects of his NFT-based game. Coffeezilla delved into the game with subsequent videos, alleging that Paul had employed deceptive tactics in connection with the NFT venture.

In response to these claims, Logan Paul uploaded a video where he addressed the accusations of a scam. In the video, he admitted to making an error in hiring certain individuals for the project. However, he refuted the allegations of engaging in deceptive practices.

While Paul continues his WWE career and works on his beverage company, PRIME, investors in CryptoZoo are awaiting the promised refunds.

JiDion reveals a $100k wager on Dillon Danis defeating Logan Paul in order to compensate CryptoZoo victims

Jidon Adams, widely known as JiDion, was present in London for the KSI vs. Tommy Fury press conference due to his sponsorship by PRIME. An altercation between JiDion and Logan Paul unfolded backstage at the press event.

Following his altercation with Paul, JiDion accused 'The Maverick' of scamming his followers of funds for his NFT project. He declared his intention to wager on Dillon Danis to win the fight and pledged to reimburse the victims with his potential winnings:

"If I'm two-faced, he's two-faced first.....You got to pay those people back at CryptoZoo my man. So this is what it is, Dillon Danis, I got a 100k on you my boy, I'm betting a 100k on you. If Dillon Danis wins Imma give all my earnings to the CryptoZoo losers coz I'm not gonna lie you guys are some suckers for falling for that sh*t."

