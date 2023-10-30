"I should've kick his fk legs" - Francis Ngannou regrets ignoring Conor McGregor's advice after being elbowed by Tyson Fury

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou reflected on his professional boxing debut against lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury with regret at not employing his leg kicks.

In the lead-up to the fight, UFC icon Conor McGregor jokingly advised Ngannou to target Fury's legs, an illegal move in boxing.

"I'd say kick the leg."

In the aftermath of the fight, Francis Ngannou expressed his disappointment at not heeding Conor McGregor's advice and took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to post about it.

He referenced Tyson Fury elbowing him on the face in the sixth round in complete 'mixed martial arts style':

"He was right I should've kick his fk legs, I can't believe that that he elbowed me [face with rolling eyes emoji]"

Tyson Fury states that he won 'clearly' after controversial split decision victory over Francis Ngannou

Despite it being his boxing debut, Francis Ngannou gave a solid account of himself against perhaps the toughest opponent in the world.

'The Predator' went the complete distance of 10 rounds and also managed to knock down Tyson Fury, a feat that has only occured six times before, in the third round. However, he fell short on two of three judges' scorecards and lost via split decision (94-95, 96-93, 95-94).

Fury did not see any problem with the judges' call and mentioned his superior punch stats. He also believed that he was comfortably in control of the fight and was not challenged throughout, with the exception of conceding the third round to Ngannou after he was momentarily knocked down.

'The Gypsy King' spoke in an interview with iFL TV and maintained that he was the victor on the night. He said:

“He won the 10-8 [knockdown] round and maybe one other round, but other than that I was just boxing and he couldn’t close the distance down on me, so, at points it was tough but not so much the other way. I’m not a judge, but I can clearly see he didn’t win the fight by the punch stats. And if he would have won the fight, did they give it to him on the night? It wasn’t my own show, was it? We’re both away fighters.”

Check out Tyson Fury's full comments in his interview below [2:38]: