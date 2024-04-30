"I shouted his name over and over but he's not responding" - Francis Ngannou releases official statement mourning crippling loss of baby boy's life

Francis Ngannou has been open about the hardships that he encountered on his path to becoming one of the biggest stars in combat sports. While he has overcome plenty to reach the top of the mountain as a fighter, 'The Predator' confirmed reports of the tragic passing of his 15-month-old son, Kobe Ngannou.

The former UFC heavyweight champion released a heartbreaking statement on social media, stating:

"01/13/2023 - 04/27/2024. Too soon to leave but yet he's gone. My little boy, my mate, my partner Kobe was full of life and joy. Now, he's laying without life. I shouted his name over and over but he's not responding. I was my best self next to him and now I have no [clue] of who I am. Life is so unfair to hit us where it hurts the most. How do you deal with such a thing? How can you live with it? Please help me if you have an idea because I really don't know what to do and how to deal with this."

Ngannou previously shared a message questioning life, tweeting:

"What's the purpose of life if what we're fighting tooth and nail to get away from is what finally hit us the hardest!? Why is life so unfair and merciless? Why does life always take what we don't have? I'm fucking tired"

Kobe's cause of death has not yet been revealed. He passed away on Saturday, just over three months after his first birthday. Those close to 'The Predator' have asked fans to keep the family in their thoughts and prayers, while also respecting their privacy.

Conor McGregor expresses condolences following the passing of Francis Ngannou's son

Francis Ngannou is dealing with the toughest challenge any parent can go through after the sudden passing of his 15-month-old son, Kobe Ngannou. Conor McGregor took to X to express his condolences for his fellow mixed martial artist.

The former double champ responded to 'The Predator's' initial post, stating:

"I am so sorry to hear of your loss Francis, my prayers are with you and your family at this time ❤️🙏"

Meanwhile, responding to Ngannou, McGregor tweeted:

"Absolutely gutted reading this Francis! I can only imagine the pain you are in right now I am so sorry hearing this news. I pray God has the best and safest place in heaven for him, until you meet again 🙏❤️"

