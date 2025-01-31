  • home icon
  • "I don't show up to intermediate BJJ tournaments" - Cris Cyborg fires shots at Claressa Shields for antics towards opponent

"I don't show up to intermediate BJJ tournaments" - Cris Cyborg fires shots at Claressa Shields for antics towards opponent

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified Jan 31, 2025 20:20 GMT
Cris Cyborg reacts after Claressa Shields attends opponent
Cris Cyborg reacts after Claressa Shields attends opponent's open workout [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Cris Cyborg recently fired shots at Claressa Shields for her antics toward Danielle Perkins ahead of their boxing bout this weekend. The two-time Olympic gold medalist clearly made her presence known as she taunted Perkins for holding back.

'T-Rex' and the Brazilian have been at odds for quite some time as they have had several back-and-forth exchanges on social media and even expressed interest in fighting each other. Nothing has materialized so far, but that hasn't stopped the reigning PFL Super Fights women's featherweight champion from adding more fuel to the fire.

After DAZN Boxing posted 'T-Rex's attempt to get in Perkins' head by commenting on her training session, the Brazilian reposted to her X account along with her reaction. Cyborg mentioned that Shields isn't displaying good sportsmanship or professionalism, despite having a much better record, ahead of her bout, and highlighted the difference between them:

"Imagine fighting a 42 year old with 5 professional fights on a Sunday and then taunting her like this during open workouts. For what?! I don't show up to intermediate BJJ tournaments and then taunt the competition for stretching when I'm a black belt world champion."

Check out Cris Cyborg's comments regarding Claressa Shields below:

What did Claressa Shields say during Danielle Perkins' open workout?

Claressa Shields showed up to her opponent Danielle Perkins' open workout and wasn't too complimentary of her skills ahead of their bout this weekend.

DAZN Boxing posted a clip to their X account, showing Shields outside the ring reacting as Perkins is doing mitt work with her coach inside the ring. She mentioned that her opponent was clearly holding back, but noted that it didn't matter because she has already witnessed what he is capable of:

"You better warm it up. Warm it up, show me something...I watched the film on you already. I already know what you do, you might as well go ahead and just do it...I studied Danielle [Perkins] already. I know she punch faster and harder than that. She just ain't trying to show nothing right now. But I already seen it."

Check out Claressa Shields' comments at Danielle Perkins' open workout below:

Edited by Gerard Crispin
