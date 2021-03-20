Kevin Holland hints at his next move after Derek Brunson fight

Kevin Holland will be headlining this weekend's UFC Vegas 22 card in a high-stakes middleweight fight. However, "Trailblazer" already seems to have one eye on going down to welterweight and fighting at 170-pounds.

During an interview with The Schmo, Kevin Holland was asked about his next potential move following a victory over Derek Brunson this Saturday. Holland stated that he feels it is time for him to show the rest of the world that he can cut to 170.

"I think it's about time I show the world I can make that 70, that 70 fights. So, we'll just see what's next. It's like whatever they wanna give to me, I'll take."

However, Holland definitely isn't looking past this weekend's fight and means business heading into UFC Vegas 22. The #10 ranked UFC middleweight also mentioned that the priority for him is to beat Brunson, as he is also open to fighting anyone that the UFC throws at him.

A potential fight against reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman shouldn't be counted out if Kevin Holland remains serious about his move to the welterweight division. The middleweight sensation has already made it known on a few occasions that he wants to challenge "The Nigerian Nightmare" for the welterweight title.

Kevin Holland will be fighting for the first time in 2021

After five fights in 2020, Kevin Holland is aiming to break his own record and compete six times in the octagon this year. It all starts this Saturday against the #7 ranked Derek Brunson, who is coming off of a win over Edmen Shahbazyan.

Having already played spoiler in Shahbazyan's story, Brunson is certainly hoping to do the same by taking out Holland. However, Holland secured big wins over the likes of Darren Stewart, Joaquin Buckley, and Jacare Souza in 2020 and has made his presence known to the rest of the UFC middleweight division.

A win over Brunson this Saturday could further push Kevin Holland up the rankings in the UFC's middleweight division. "Trailblazer" also has had a few tough choice words for Israel Adesanya in the lead-up to this fight.