“I was too shy’’ – Jihin Radzuan says Stamp Fairtex gave her the confidence to do a TikTok video

Aside from showing her a thing or two in the gym, Jihin Radzuan credits Stamp Fairtex with giving her the confidence to get on the popular social media platform TikTok.

On September 29, Stamp will make her long-awaited return to Singapore Indoor Stadium with the opportunity to make ONE Championship history. Stepping into the main event spotlight at ONE Fight Night 14, the Thai fan favorite will compete for the interim ONE atomweight world championship. Should she leave Lion City with the title, Stamp will etch her name into the history books as the promotion’s first-ever three-sport world champion.

Standing in her way of that task will be No. 2 ranked contender, Ham Seo Hee.

Before Stamp Fairtex steps inside the Circle with the South Korean veteran, her friend and former opponent, Jihin Radzuan, revealed that Stamp is the one who gave ‘Shadow Cat’ the confidence to make her first TikTok video.

“After a while, hanging out with her after training, and then we started talking," said Radzuan. "Actually, I was the first one who asked her, ‘Let’s do a TikTok video together’. I’ve always wanted to do a TikTok video, but I was too shy to do it alone.”

Over the years, Stamp Fairtex has become one of the most beloved fighters in the world for her infectious smile, snazzy pre-fight dance routines, and her ability to absolutely smash any woman who stands in her way of a win. Thus far, she has bested some of the biggest names in the weight class, including Alyse Anderson, Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak, Ritu Phogat, and Janet Todd.

Will Stamp Fairtex add another big name to her hit list, or will the experience of Ham See Hee carry her to her first ONE world championship?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.