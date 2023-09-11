"I am single" - When Valentina Shevchenko hilariously reacted to fan asking for her number

Valentina Shevchenko was once caught off guard by a fan during UFC 289's media day event back in June.

The former women's flyweight champion appeared on stage alongside Julianna Pena, with the pair answering questions from both fans and the media. During this segment, one fan opted to use it as an opportunity to ask 'Bullet' two surprising questions.

The fan said:

"I've got two questions, both for Valentina Shevchenko. One, are you single? And two, do you want my number?"

Shevchenko, along with the entire room, burst into laughter before the former champ then started to blush whilst giving her response. The Kyrgyzstani native replied:

"Thank you! I am single but I am not sure about the number haha!"

Watch the hilarious interaction here:

Outside of her personal life, 'Bullet' is currently preparing for her chance to reclaim the women's flyweight belt from Alexa Grasso. The Mexican fighter stunned the world when she made Shevchenko tap due to a fourth-round face crank at UFC 285 earlier this year.

The rematch is set for next weekend at UFC Fight Night 227, which will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The night will also celebrate Mexican Independence Day, featuring a host of Mexican fighters throughout the card.

Valentina Shevchenko is ready for women's flyweight glory once again

Valentina Shevchenko appears as though she's done everything possible to prepare herself for her rematch against Alexa Grasso.

'Bullet' has regularly updated fans about her rigorous training on social media. She most recently allowed Red Corner MMA an exclusive and full access look into her training camp at the Tiger Muay Thai training facility in Thailand.

During an interview within the documentary, Shevchenko stated that she is excited to have another opportunity to remind everybody that she is the "best" in the world. She said:

"I would say this is a good example of what martial arts is. Even when you know you are the best. Even when when you know you are the most skillful fighter. Every second you have to pay full attention to what's happening, and that time, it's kind of like, it was four rounds straight to my side."

Shevchenko continued:

"I was winning the fight. I was sure I was doing everything right, but in just seconds everything can be different. The most important thing is I have another fight and I have another opportunity to prove that I am the best. I am the champion and I will use it."

Check out the full docuseries episode and Valentina Shevchenko's comments here (10:05):