"Embodiment of a martial artist" - Valentina Shevchenko's intense training camp in Thailand has fans dialed in for Alexa Grasso rematch

Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko are set for a rematch, with the women's flyweight championship on the line at the upcoming Fight Night event (known as Noche UFC) taking place on September 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The rematch is scheduled slightly over six months after Grasso dethroned 'Bullet' with an impressive fourth-round submission victory to become the new 125-pound queen at UFC 285 this past March.

Expand Tweet

Valentina Shevchenko is gearing up for the highly anticipated rematch at the Tiger Muay Thai training facility in Thailand, as shown in a recent video on the Red Corner MMA YouTube channel.

Check out the video below:

Shevchenko's intense training montage video has ignited a wave of excitement among her supporters, prompting a diverse range of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"What a legend . Let’s go Valentina."

Another wrote:

"Absolutely amazing!!! Get it back Champ!!! Real life superwoman!!!"

Check out some more reactions below:

"I respect her . Let see how the fight goes."

"she is the embodiment of a martial artist"

"I'm such a fan of Valentina, my WMMA role model. Excited for this rematch!"

"Can't wait until she gets the title back!"

Credits: Red Corner MMA on YouTube

Valentina Shevchenko aims to reclaim UFC Flyweight glory

Valentina Shevchenko is confident she's the best women's flyweight fighter in the world, and she's set to reaffirm this on September 16.

'Bullet' had sustained an undefeated streak within the octagon for over five years, yet this changed when Alexa Grasso secured the flyweight title from her.

During a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, Valentina Shevchenko discussed her defeat against Grasso and offered insights into her perspective as she approaches the rematch:

"I would say this is a good example of what martial arts is. Even when you know you are the best. Even when when you know you are the most skillful fighter. Every second you have to pay full attention to what's happening, and that time, it's kind of like, it was four rounds straight to my side."

She added:

"I was winning the fight. I was sure I was doing everything right, but in just seconds everything can be different. The most important thing is I have another fight and I have another opportunity to prove that I am the best. I am the champion and I will use it."

Check out Shevchenko's comments below (from 10:05):