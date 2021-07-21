'I don't smoke but I respect him' - Brandon Moreno recalls an interaction with Nate Diaz at UFC 263

Brandon Moreno and Nate Diaz had a brief encounter at the post-fight press conference at UFC 263. Moreno recently revealed details of his rather interesting interaction with the Stockton brawler.

The UFC flyweight champion revealed that the conversation started with him thanking Nate Diaz for a gift pack of clothes. According to Brandon Moreno, Diaz has an eccentric persona which compels people to either like or hate him. Moreno, however, took a liking to Diaz and found him to be an amazing person.

The Mexican champion was also offered marijuana by Diaz, giving the media a field day at the UFC 263 post-fight presser. Lauding the fan-favorite, Brandon Moreno recently told MMA Fighting:

"Actually it's crazy because I meet him in the press conference the very night of the fight, you know. And backstage I went with him because he sent me a package with some friends, of clothes. And I went with him, said, 'Hey man. Thank you so much for the clothes, it's amazing. Thank you so much'. And the guy starts to talk with me. Very, very nuts guy. You know, he has this personality where you hate him or you love him. But man, the guy started to be amazing with me. Amazing person. And that was funny because the media started to get some fun because he tried to give me the weed, you know. I don't smoke but I respect him. And it was so funny man. I met him there personal and he is an amazing guy."

Brandon Moreno won the flyweight strap at UFC 263

Brandon Moreno was crowned the new flyweight champion after defeating Deiveson Figueiredo via a third-round submission in the co-main event of UFC 263.

Moreno had previously fought Figueiredo to a closely contested majority draw last December at UFC 256. 'The Assassin Baby' would take the 125-pound gold in the rematch seven months later and, in doing so, became the first Mexican-born UFC champion.

Brandon Moreno has already got the street art treatment in his hometown of Tijuana! 🇲🇽 #UFC263 (via IG/mode_ac) pic.twitter.com/bhZnJzfQfD — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) June 13, 2021

Interestingly, Nate Diaz also made his highly anticipated return to the octagon against Leon Edwards at UFC 263.

While it was a dominant showing from 'Rocky', Diaz sent the crowd into a frenzy by rocking the Englishman in the final seconds of the fight. However, Edwards survived to hear the bell the bell, picking up a unanimous decision victory.

