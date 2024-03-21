"I did something that's almost impossible" - Fabricio Andrade gives himself pat on the back after praise from MMA royalty

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade was thrilled after hearing mixed martial arts legend Demetrious Johnson and noted MMA commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan rave about his skillset. He said it serves as further motivation for him to continue improving as a fighter and go for his goals in the multifaceted sport.

During an episode of Rogan's podcast back in November, he and Johnson talked about what 'Wonder Boy' has done in his MMA journey, particularly how he seized the bantamweight MMA gold in February last year by demolishing former divisional king John Lineker by way of a fourth-round TKO,

Both called Andrade a "beast" for the way he dominated 'Hands of Stone'.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, the 26-year-old Brazilian champion shared how it was a proud moment for him to be praised by MMA royalty, saying:

"It's special because they know where I come from, you know, and like I did something that's almost impossible you know. Everybody's still doing the same thing they were doing and I'm like on the TV fighting those [guys] like John Lineker, you know he's a very well-known name in Brazil you know, now, you know, so that's some achievement, you know."

Fabricio Andrade was last in action in November when he attempted to claim the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title and become a two-sport ONE world champion. However, he was knocked out in the second round by the division's Muay Thai king Jonathan Haggerty in their all-champion title showdown.

He is currently recovering from injury and looks to resume his ONE Championship campaign as soon as he is fully recovered.

Fabricio Andrade in no rush to come back from injury

Looking to be in his utmost best when he returns to competition, Fabricio Andrade is not rushing himself to come back from injury and instead letting himself fully heal.

But after the contest, Andrade admitted that he was already dealing with various injuries heading into the match, preventing him to put up a performance up to his standards.

It is something he looks to avoid in his next fight, as he shared to Sportskeeda MMA in an interview:

"For me, if given a choice, I'd want to fight tomorrow if possible. But I have to understand that I need to be healthy, I need to be strong. Because I'n in a position where I cannot make mistakes anymore."

Fabricio Andrade said that among the things he wants to pursue when he is back in harness, apart from holding on to his world title, is vie for another MMA championship belt.

He is looking at going up a weight class in featherweight and challenge the reigning champ Tang Kai of China.