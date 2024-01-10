“To win belts and win championships” – Fabricio Andrade aiming for a standout year in 2024 

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade is looking to make 2024 another banner year in his combat sports career.

Last year, ‘Wonder Boy’ delivered a dominant performance against veteran heavy-hitter John Lineker to claim the bantamweight title.

With a world title win last year, Andrade hopes to make 2024 just as memorable as the year prior, but he knows that to accomplish his goals, he will need to perform every time he steps inside the Circle.

“I need to go out there and perform like I need to perform, to win belts and win championships,” Andrade told Sportskeeda MMA. “And, of course, defend my title too.”

Fabricio Andrade is yet to defend his bantamweight crown, but that will undoubtedly be one of his first tasks of 2024 as the division continues to overflow with potential title challengers.

Who would you like to see ‘Wonder Boy’ defend his title against when he makes his return later this year?

Fabricio Andrade falls short of two-division glory

Another goal of Fabricio Andrade is to claim a second world championship under the ONE banner if any opportunity presents itself sometime this year.

‘Wonder Boy’ had the opportunity to do exactly that in November 2023, stepping inside Bangkok’s legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a kickboxing clash with Jonathan Haggerty.

With the winner poised to walk away as the new bantamweight kickboxing world champion, both fighters brought their absolute best. However, it was Jonathan Haggerty who would win the day, scoring a vicious second-round knockout to claim the vacant world title.

At this time, it’s uncertain who ‘Wonder Boy’ will face when he makes his return to the Circle later this year, but it’s safe to say that whether it’s in MMA, kickboxing, or even Muay Thai, fight fans will tune in to see the Brazilian striking sensation in action.