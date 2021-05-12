"I stand with India in their fight through COVID" - Conor McGregor lends support after training with India's 'next heavyweight champion'

Conor McGregor has sent his Indian fans into a frenzy after sharing an image with Ramston Rodrigues, the man whom the Irishman has tipped as India's next heavyweight champion.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Conor McGregor shared an image of himself and Rodrigues after their training session. 'The Notorious One' wrote that working with Rodrigues has made him realize how strong India and its people are.

McGregor also showcased his support towards India in its fight against COVID-19 and reminded everyone that the world also stands with the country. India has been going through a tough period of time in its fight against the 2nd wave of coronavirus disease.

Here is what Conor McGregor shared after his training session with Ramston Rodrigues:

Conor McGregor is currently in camp and preparing for his third fight against Dustin Poirier. The former two-division UFC world champion has already suffered a defeat to The Diamond this year but is more than determined to avenge his loss to Poirier at UFC 257.

Upon his return to the octagon this past January, McGregor was finished by Poirier inside the second round of their rematch. The Diamond ended the bout with a brutal flurry of punches to hand the Irishman the first TKO/KO loss of his career.

Conor McGregor seems sharper than ever in the lead-up to UFC 264

Conor McGregor is currently in camp for his highly awaited trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. The former UFC lightweight champion looked to be in incredible shape two months prior to the third fight against Poirier.

As per his social media posts, McGregor is already in training with John Mitchell and has also undergone training sessions with India's Ramston Rodrigues. The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion will return to the octagon on July 10th for the UFC 264 pay-per-view.

With the UFC set to make their grand return to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Conor McGregor will also aim to put together one of the most dominant performances of his career.