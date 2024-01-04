“I started trying it and I just liked it” – Demetrious Johnson on discovering his passion for MMA

Demetrious Johnson is undoubtedly one of the greatest mixed martial artists to ever grace the sport.

Over the course of two decades, ‘Mighty Mouse’ has made a name for himself competing on MMA’s biggest stages around the globe.

Currently, the AMC Pankration and Evolve MMA athlete calls ONE Championship home. Making his promotional debut in 2019, Johnson earned three-straight victories to win the ONE Flyweight MMA World Grand Prix Championship to secure his first shot at 26 pounds of gold.

Since then, he has engaged in an iconic trilogy with Adriano Moraes and shared the Circle with Muay Thai legend Rodtang in a critically acclaimed mixed-rules clash.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Johnson revealed that he had always been passionate about sports, but MMA was something that he immediately took to and enjoyed.

“For me, how I found my passion was, I've always wanted to work out, I've always played football, basketball, track, wrestle in high school. And then I found mixed martial arts, then I started trying it, and I just liked it.”

What’s next for Demetrious Johnson?

Demetrious Johnson’s last appearance inside the Circle came at the promotion’s North American debut in May 2023, ONE Fight Night 10.

That night, ‘Mighty Mouse’ closed out his trilogy with eight-time world champion Adriano Moraes.

Following his unanimous decision victory over Moraes, Johnson has been focused on improving his Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills.

Since then, fans have been chomping at the bit to hear what’s next for the multi-time titleholder.

The Washington-based athlete even took home a gold medal at the IBJJF Masters Worlds last year.

However, many are keen to see Demetrious Johnson strap the 4-ounce gloves once more.

Who will he put his title on the line against when he returns? Let us know in the comments section below.