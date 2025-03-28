"I still believe in him" - Phetjeeja confident Superlek Kiatmoo9 will bounce back from his stunning loss to Nabil Anane at ONE 172

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 has paved the way for many young Thai athletes, including ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom. She successfully defended the crown at ONE 172 on Sunday, March 23, against Kana Morimoto.

Right after her hard-fought win over the former K-1 women's flyweight champ, 'The Queen' shared a moment with Superlek in the locker room, who competed ahead of her in a losing effort against ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane.

The world's largest martial arts promotion posted their interaction on Instagram, which can be viewed below:

In the comments section, the 23-year-old standout stated her thoughts on the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and how much he means to her career:

"Superlek is my idol, a good brother, and I still believe in him. 😊🙏🏻"

Screenshot of Phetjeeja's comment. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Phetjeeja has been on a roll since making her ONE debut in March 2023, rattling off seven victories in as many appearances inside the circle.

This includes unanimous decision wins over French-Algerian kickboxing legend Anissa Meksen and now-retired former ONE women's atomweight kickboxing and interim atomweight Muay Thai world champion Janet Todd in December 2023 and March 2024, respectively.

Phetjeeja aiming for women's atomweight Muay Thai gold

With Phetjeeja leaving the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, with the gold intact, she is now seeking to add another world championship to her collection — the ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world championship currently held by Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

The Team Mehdi Zatout athlete told ONE analyst Mitch Chilson in the post-fight interview:

"My next goal is to get that Muay Thai belt. Hey Allycia, I don't know if you're watching right now, but I have one question - do you want to fight with me?"

