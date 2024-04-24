"I still f**king hate it" - Adrian Yanez opens up about dealing with "fair weather fans" as a UFC fighter 

UFC bantamweight Adrian Yanez recently detailed his experience of the darker side of being a UFC fighter and dealing with difficult fans.

In an interview with The AllStar, Yanez spoke about his own personal experience with fans who switch up in their support of a fighter. He considered himself fortunate to have a close-knit support group around him and a loyal fanbase:

"The fan turns, you know? Luckily for me, I have a lot of solid people around me. And also, you can tell who are the real fans and who weren't immediately. I got a good solid group of fans that will support me no matter what. And I absolutely love those people. But there's also those fair weather fans that will go out there and be like, 'Oh I thought you were the s**t.' Bro, it's a fight. Fighting is the only place where shit can actually go wrong... Take a turn for the worst in just a split second. That part of the game I’m never going to get used to it. I still f*****g hate it."

Yanez then defended fellow fighters and the risk they take to compete in combat sports only to be unfairly judged by fans.

"I hate seeing it happen to other fighters. I'm just like, bro they're out there, f*****g putting their lives on the line. The wrong punch in your head bounces off that canvas, man, you're put in a coma. A lot of these fans, they’re f*****g a******s and they're pieces of s**t. Y'all wouldn't dare step in the cage and fight in front of millions of people."

Check out Adrian Yanez's full comments in the post below:

When is Adrian Yanez's next fight?

Adrian Yanez will return to action for the first time this year at UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Murphy against Vinicius Salvador.

The two will face off on May 18, 2024, at the UFC Apex. Yanez last fought in October 2023 at UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs. Barboza against Jonathan Martinez. He lost that fight via TKO, just like his previous fight against Rob Font, and will be keen to bounce back against Salvador.