“I still got up” - Superbon proud of tough performance despite loss to Tawanchai

The night ended on a heavy note for Superbon as his dreams of two-sport glory were dashed by his second loss to compatriot Tawanchai. The highly-anticipated rematch was the main event card and one of three title matches in the ONE 170 card.

The world witnessed Tawanchai cement his position as the top dog in the division as he delivered a stunning left hook that earned him a second-round TKO in front of a sold-out Impact Arena.

Although the defeat was a tough one for Superbon, he found some comfort in the fact that he was able to stand in the wake of Tawanchai's relentless assault. In a post-fight interview, Superbon said:

"I feel like my body is still as strong as ever. Because that day I was hit directly about 20 times, but I still got up after the game. Which makes me feel that I don't have a problem with getting punched. It's just that when I was hit on the chin directly, anyone would fall."

"I'll be ready" - Featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai dreaming of two-sport glory and Superbon trilogy

Tawanchai and Superbon may meet on the world stage of ONE Championship yet again as the once-defender switches gears to become the challenger for the Kickboxing championship belt.

The pair have now faced each other twice, with Tawanchai emerging triumphant on both occasions. Their first meeting saw Superbon hit the mat via a devastating head-kick knockout, while their second clash ended with a body-shot finish at ONE 170.

In the pre-fight interview with journalist Nick Atkin, Tawanchai seemed eager as he expressed his readiness to create a trilogy out of the Tawanchai-Superbon matchup:

"If I get an express ticket, then maybe give me some time, like two to three weeks, and then I'll be ready."

Fans can relive the action via watch.onefc.com.

