“I would still do jiu-jitsu forever” - Bibiano Fernandes says he’ll fully focus on BJJ after MMA retirement at ONE 171

Former longtime ONE bantamweight MMA world champion and Brazilian legend 'The Flash' Bibiano Fernandes says he is saying goodbye to mixed martial arts after his next fight, and happily riding off into the sunset.

But that doesn't mean he's going to give up martial arts for good.

Fernandes, who started his martial arts journey in the sport of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, sees himself continuing his grappling escapades long after his MMA career is done and dusted.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Fernandes says he will continue to hone his skills in 'the gentle art.'

'The Flash' said:

"Jiu-jitsu, I can do until I’m 50, or 80. I would still do jiu-jitsu forever. And coaching, I love coaching too."

'The Flash' Bibiano Fernandes of Brazil is gearing up to face longtime rival 'The Silencer' Kevin Belingon of the Philippines in a three-round bantamweight MMA showdown.

The two lock horns in the co-main event at ONE 171: Qatar, which will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar this Thursday, Feb. 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via watch.onefc.com.

Bibiano Fernandes plans on grappling for the rest of his life: "Jiu-jitsu is my love"

While his next fight may be the last time fans get to see him in the mixed martial arts cage, former bantamweight MMA king 'The Flash' Bibiano Fernandes says he will continue in Brazilian jiu-jitsu for the rest of his life.

He told CBC:

"Jiu-jitsu is my love. I like challenging myself to see who I am. Going back to the mats again, I wanted to see how my timings go, give motivation for people down there who want to see how I do out there, if I’m still sharp or if he’s still any good. I’m still in the game."

