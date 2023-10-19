“I still have a lot to improve” - Fabricio Andrade says he’s far from the best version of himself ahead of ONE Fight Night 16

Fabricio Andrade knows that he’s one of the best fighters on the planet, yet he’s not done chasing perfection.

The reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion will take on ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty in a super fight in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The two world champions will contend for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Andrade said he’s gone to insane lengths perfecting the techniques he’ll use against Haggerty.

He said:

“I still have a lot to improve. I keep learning and improving, like my kicks, I need everything to be improving.”

Andrade has wreaked havoc in ONE Championship’s bantamweight MMA scene and holds a perfect record of 6-0 (1 no contest) with five finishes.

Of his five finishes, five came by knockout and one by submission.

A natural striker, Andrade will return to the very same sport where he started his professional career.

‘Wonderboy’ built an impressive career across kickboxing and Muay Thai and amassed a 40-3 across the two disciplines before jumping to MMA.

Andrade is now one of the best MMA fighters in the world and is on a string of four straight knockout wins.

His last win saw him score a fourth-round referee stoppage against John Lineker to claim the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 7 in February.

He now has a chance to become the first MMA fighter in ONE Championship history to hold two world titles across as many disciplines when he faces Haggerty in November.

ONE Fight Night 16 is ONE Championship’s 11th Amazon card of the year and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Andrade's entire interview below: