Fabricio Andrade dismisses Jonathan Haggerty’s knockout power: “I don’t think he is dangerous”

At ONE Fight Night 16, Fabricio Andrade will return to his bread and butter for the first time inside the circle.

With a background in kickboxing, the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion has proved himself to be one of the best strikers across any MMA division right now. With his lethal accuracy and lightning fast speed, the Brazilian has dismantled any opponent ONE Championship has put in front of him.

Although he's confident in his skills, it likely won’t be that easy next time out on Friday, Nov. 3, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He faces reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

During an interview with The MMA Superfan, Fabricio Andrade revealed that he isn’t too concerned with his opponent’s power despite finishing Nong-O earlier this year.

Specifically referencing the fact that his weapons will be limited in the kickboxing ruleset, ‘Wonder Boy’ is confident that he can stand toe-to-toe with ‘The General’ on fight night:

“With boxing gloves without elbows, I don't think he is dangerous for me, and I don't think his power worries me coming into this fight.”

What's at stake in Fabricio Andrade's fight against Jonathan Haggerty

Standing in Fabricio Andrade's way is a man who's no stranger to holding striking gold. Looking to become a two-sport world champion, Andrade will compete for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

Meanwhile, hHaving shocked the world earlier this year with his first-round stoppage against then-divisional king Nong-O Hama, Haggerty is also out to test himself in new waters with a kickboxing bout.

Watch the full interview below:

Whether there's a finish in the fight or not, fans can guarantee to see an explosive match-up given both men’s track records for putting on some incredible firefights in recent times.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.