'I still don't have any Martial Arts training' - Derrick Lewis claims that he still watches YouTube videos to learn

UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis has admitted that he still doesn't have any Martial Arts training. 'The Black Beast' revealed he occasionally watches YouTube videos to learn, in addition to working with his coach.

During his interview with Joe Rogan on The Joe Rogan Experience, Derrick Lewis opened up on how he was introduced to Mixed Martial Arts in the first place. 'The Black Beast' revealed how he got into the sport along with the surprising YouTube claim:

"I still don't have any Martial Arts training. I'm watching YouTube videos now, so I'm learning some stuff now. I'm serious, I learn from my coach as well but I watch YouTube videos or stuff like that too."

Currently, ranked at #2 in the heavyweight division, Derrick Lewis is aiming to get another shot at the UFC heavyweight title. The first time Lewis fought for the heavyweight title was at UFC 230 when he lost to then-champion Daniel Cormier.

With a win over Curtis Blaydes in his last fight, Derrick Lewis extended his winning streak to four fights. 'The Black Beast' could definitely be next in line for a shot at the title after Stipe Miocic's rematch against Francis Ngannou at UFC 260, unless the UFC allows Jon Jones an immediate title shot in his new division.

Derrick Lewis could face either Stipe Miocic, Francis Ngannou, or Jon Jones for the heavyweight title

One of the most highly-anticipated rematches in UFC's heavyweight history could see the crowning of a new champion in the form of 'The Predator'.

However, the reigning champion isn't someone to be overlooked, given the fact that Miocic already dominated and defeated Ngannou during their first meeting in the UFC. The winner of the UFC 260 main event is currently expected to defend the heavyweight title against division newcomer Jon Jones.

Meanwhile, Derrick Lewis has already expressed interest in a rematch against Ngannou. If 'The Predator' walks out of UFC 260 as the new heavyweight champion and then goes on to successfully defend his belt against Jones, Lewis vs. Ngannou II could also be another possibility.