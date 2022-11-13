“I still think there's unfinished business” - Jonathan Haggerty could alternate between flyweight and bantamweight

Jonathan Haggerty’s eagerly-anticipated return to the circle on November 18 will be unlike any other fight featuring ‘The General’ since his promotional debut in 2019.

At ONE on Prime Video 4, Haggerty will make his debut as a bantamweight fighter, moving up from his familiar home at flyweight. The event is live and free to North American audiences with a Prime Video subscription.

However, Jonathan Haggerty believes he could potentially compete in both divisions, trading off with one another. In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘The General’ considers the possibility, saying:

“I feel that I left flyweight on top. I still think there's unfinished business, who knows, I might go from flyweight to bantamweight and keep going up and down. I'm not too sure yet. I'm going to see how the bantamweight division goes for me first. I’m just going to take it step by step.”

The first thing Jonathan Haggerty will need to do is get past his first bantamweight challenge. That comes in the form of Russian striker Vladimir Kuzmin. 1-1 inside the circle, Kuzmin will look to get back into the win column following a split decision loss to Muangthai PK.Saenchai at ONE 159 in July.

A win for Haggerty would properly introduce him to the division and would be the first step towards a showdown with ONE’s bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao.

Jonathan Haggerty looking forwards a transition to MMA in the future

While Jonathan Haggerty is preparing for his first foray into the world of bantamweight Muay Thai, ‘The General’ is seriously considering a move to mixed martial arts at some point in the future. Discussing the potential move, Haggerty said:

"With the MMA sparring, I wouldn’t obviously do it while I’m in fight camp. I just do it when I’m out of fight camp just to keep active. Who knows, I could be going into MMA real soon. So just to get the rounds in, getting used to it, it's no harm. But like I said, I won’t be doing that in fight camp."

Of course, the ability to pursue other combat sports can only be done under the ONE Championship banner. Home of the world's best mixed martial artists, kickboxers, Muay Thai practitioners, and submission grapplers, fighters have the chance to explore other realms of combat sports, which is something that Jonathan Haggerty absolutely loves about ONE:

“I follow all the sports. I’m an MMA fan as well. I love that ONE Championship is a great platform that allows you to fight MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing, and I think that’s brilliant. I follow it all.”

