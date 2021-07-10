"I stole that off Sean" - Israel Adesanya reveals the move he took from Sean O'Malley's arsenal

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya recently took to YouTube to break down some of the fights from UFC 264. While he did offer an analysis of the main event between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, Adesanya also spoke about Sean O'Malley's fight. 'Suga' Sean opens the main card with a fight against UFC debutante Kris Moutinho in the bantamweight division.

Not only did Israel Adesanya pick Sean O'Malley to win, but he also made a surprising revelation: he "stole" a move off O'Malley. Adesanya spoke about how he has watched 'Suga' since his early days in the UFC and found some unique striking. 'The Last Stylebender' was inspired to incorporate some of those moves into his own arsenal. Adesanya said:

"I like some of that stuff he does, like the look back feint, I'll kind of snatch that off him. Even that, the one I clipped Vettori with, that spinning kick, in the first fight. I clipped Vettori with like a little pirouette kick, stole that off Sean, I think, from one of his early fights. I was like 'That's slick' and I tried it out for the first time in that Vettori fight, never tried it before, and I was like 'Oh let me see if this works', and it worked."

Watch the clip below:

Israel Adesanya saying he has learned moves from Sean O’Malley 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Zw9jdoSgHW — 🏝 Not Suga Show (@notsugashow) July 9, 2021

Also Read: Israel Adesanya breaks down UFC 264: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3

Israel Adesanya highlights what Sean O'Malley needs to do to win

While 'The Last Stylebender' admitted he doesn't know much about O'Malley's opponent Kris Moutinho, the middleweight champion admitted that 'Suga' needs to continue with a good game plan. Adesanya stated that O'Malley is an exciting fighter in the bantamweight division and needs to keep doing what he's been doing. The Nigerian native said:

"Just be creative, bi-stancial, 'cause you kind of get these newbies who come to the big show confused."

Sean O'Malley is known for producing highlight-reel walk-off KOs. Do you think he will produce another one on Saturday night?

Watch Israel Adesanya's full UFC 264 breakdown video below:

Edited by Avinash Tewari