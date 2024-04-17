“I study the game way more now” - Demetrious Johnson says he’s broadened his martial arts knowledge while breaking down fights

Demetrious Johnson may be pondering his retirement from mixed martial arts, but that doesn't mean the combat sports icon is just mulling things passively.

The reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion has been active in his pursuit of a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt while maintaining his highly entertaining Mighty YouTube channel.

Johnson has been busy with fight breakdowns, vlogs, and his burgeoning BJJ career, and this amount of martial arts has made 'Mighty Mouse' an even smarter fighter.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Demetrious Johnson said his exposure to a multitude of fights elevated his combat knowledge to another level.

"I study the game way more now than when I was fighting because I'm breaking down fights. When I was in the midst of training and competing, I mean I'm still competing, but I'm more focused on breaking down my opponents."

Johnson routinely breaks down fights from ONE Championship, the UFC, and even the Street Beefs YouTube channel.

All this YouTube activity happens while the MMA legend works his way through the IBJJF in hopes of finally graduating from a brown belt and getting promoted to a black belt.

Johnson recently captured the gold medal in the Master 2 featherweight division of the 2024 IBJJF Pan Championships. He also settled for a silver in the competition's openweight tournament.

Watch Johnson's entire interview below:

Demetrious Johnson details his love for BJJ

Demetrious Johnson practically has the best resume in MMA. 'Mighty Mouse' is a former UFC flyweight world champion and secured a record 11 straight defenses of the world title.

He then moved to ONE Championship in 2019, where he captured the ONE Flyweight MMA World Grand Prix title and the ONE flyweight MMA world championship.

To date, Johnson remains the first and only person to hold world titles in both ONE Championship and the UFC.

His next conquest, though, seems to be BJJ, and he told Michael Bisping on the Believe You Me podcast why he's fallen head over heels for submission grappling:

"I was getting all these puzzles in one day, and I loved that excitement. One day that might get extinguished, but until then, I'm gonna keep it running baby."

Watch Johnson's entire interview with Bisping below:

Poll : Are you excited to see Demetrious Johnson back in the circle? Yes Hell yeah! 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback