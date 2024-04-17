Demetrious Johnson says a move from ONE Championship's flyweight MMA division to bantamweight is possible for him.

In May 2023, Johnson defended his ONE flyweight MMA world title with a unanimous decision win against Adriano Moraes. 'Mighty Mouse' closed the book on his trilogy with Moraes, and he's now considering what's next after previously contemplating retirement.

Johnson could retire tomorrow and be considered one of the greatest fighters of all time. With that said, the 37-year-old might test himself once again by moving up to 145 pounds, which he explained by saying this during an appearance on Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast:

"I'm just trying to keep my weight where it's natural. I'm in a good weight where I could just go fight and compete. Not in my championship weight class, but I'm 37. I'm not trying to be a 135er for the rest of my life. Who knows? I might fight at 145, I don't know."

It should be noted that ONE Championship's weight classes are slightly different than other promotions. Therefore, the ONE flyweight MMA world champion mentioned potentially fighting at bantamweight when he referenced 145 pounds.

Watch Demetrious Johnson's appearance on Believe You Me below:

Who could Demetrious Johnson potentially fight at 145 pounds?

Demetrious Johnson is arguably the biggest superstar on the ONE Championship roster. As a result, it's difficult to imagine he would fight anyone other than the champion for his hypothetical first fight in the bantamweight MMA division.

Fabricio Andrade is the reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion. Since making his promotional debut in July 2020, 'Wonder Boy' has established a 6-0 MMA record, including five wins inside the distance.

Andrade last fought in November 2023 when he and two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty went to war for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing throne. The Brazilian superstar may have been knocked out, but he gained experience against a world-class striker, which he can utilize in MMA.

Another potential opponent for Johnson's bantamweight MMA debut would be former champion John Lineker, who always showcases entertaining fights.

