“I wanna fight them all” - Bantamweight MMA world champ Fabricio Andrade names the three fighters he wants to fight next

Fabricio Andrade is sparing no one when he returns to the ONE Championship Circle.

The reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion is back home in Brazil recuperating from his injuries, but he’s kept tabs on the division he’s ruling over.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Andrade listed the three fighters he wants to defend his gold against. Fabricio Andrade said:

“I wanna fight all of them you know, I would like to fight Kwon [Won Il], knock him out, then go to [John] Lineker again, knock him out, and then we go to [Jonathan] Haggerty you know, we go to kickboxing again.”

Andrade already had knockout victories over Kwon and Lineker in 2022 and 2023, respectively, but the pair of contenders captured decisive wins to bolster their case for a shot at the bantamweight MMA strap.

Lineker, the former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, kept his spot as the top contender in the division after taking a unanimous decision win over No. 2 contender Stephen Loman at ONE Fight Night 14.

Kwon, meanwhile, rose to the third spot in the bantamweight MMA table after he went on a three-fight knockout streak since losing to Andrade at ONE 158.

Of the three people he named, only ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty holds a win over Andrade.

Haggerty knocked Andrade out in their champion versus champion meeting at ONE Fight Night 16 to capture the vacant bantamweight kickboxing strap.

Fabricio Andrade plans to be as active as possible in 2024

ONE Championship has yet to announce when Fabricio Andrade will be medically cleared to compete. Nevertheless, ‘Wonder Boy’ plans to be as active as possible in 2024.

Andrade told Sportskeeda that he hopes to fight multiple times before the year changes. He said:

“It’s always going to depend on many things, you know. But, ideally, I would like to fight three times this year. Hopefully, I can achieve that, fight three times this year. It would be a good year for me if I could fight three times this year.”