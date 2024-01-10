“I would like to fight three times this year” – Fabricio Andrade shares ideal plan to compete in 2024

After a mixed run in 2023, Fabricio Andrade hopes to fight three times in 2024 to prove that he’s one of the best athletes in the business.

‘Wonder Boy’ kicked off his last year on the right foot, scoring a sensation fourth-round TKO against John Lineker to claim the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world championship.

After taking some time away, he returned in November looking to close out his year with not one, but two world titles strapped around his waist.

Andrade stepped into Bangkok’s legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a showdown with Jonathan Haggerty, the winner emerging as the new ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion. Despite his best efforts, ‘Wonder Boy’ fell short, suffering a second-round knockout – the first loss of his ONE Championship tenure.

Speaking with Sporskeeda MMA, Fabricio Andrade is not only motivated to come back even better in the new year, but he hopes to fight multiple times before the calendar reads 2025.

“It’s always going to depend on many things, you know,” Andrade said. “But, ideally, I would like to fight three times this year. Hopefully, I can achieve that, fight three times this year. It would be a good year for me if I could fight three times this year.”

Fabricio Andrade has his eyes on a rematch with former foe Kwon Won Il

Though he lost in his kickboxing debut with the promotion, Fabricio Andrade is still undefeated in mixed martial arts, dispatching six opponents, five of them by way of finish.

Aside from this highlight-reel victory over John Lineker last year, ‘Wonder Boy’ has also bested some of the featherweight division’s most notable names, including Jeremy Pacatiw, and Kwon Won Il.

Recently, Andrade suggested that a rematch with Kwon Won Il could be in the cards after the South Korean earned impressive back-to-back W’s against Mark Abelardo and Artem Belakh in his last two outings.

Would you be interested in seeing chapter two of Andrade vs. Won Il this year?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.