Demetrious Johnson declares that he's still an "active" fighter, says work-life balance top of his priority list now

It has been close to a year since the last time we saw ONE flyweight world champion, Demetrious Johnson, compete in MMA.

Given his legendary status, it wouldn't be surprising to see the flyweight GOAT walk away from the sport at this stage in his life.

In the build-up to ONE Fight Night 10, Johnson was vague about whether ONE Championship's US debut event would be the last time we'd see him compete in MMA.

He has since turned his attention and passion towards competing in jiu-jitsu which was always something that 'Mighty Mouse' wanted to tick off the list at some stage.

During a recent podcast interview with Michael Bisping on the Believe You Me podcast, Demetrious Johnson gave the latest update on his fighting career:

"I'm still active, you know. I'm going through this time of my life where I'm at home with my kids, with my wife, my father-in-law just had two open-heart surgeries, so we're trying to take care of him. So, right now, fighting is in the back. I've just been focusing more on building my brand, my YouTube, and jiu-jitsu. And jiu-jitsu is fun. I train three days a week with the kids, and I can just go away, compete for a weekend, and then come back to my family."

Watch the full podcast interview below:

Demetrious Johnson has other priorities right now

Demetrious Johnson isn't in a position where needs to fight or has anything left to prove in his career.

The flyweight world champion has left behind a legacy that will stand the test of time as one of the greatest to ever do it.

This point in his life comes with other priorities and through jiu-jitsu, he stays motivated to continue working in the gym and competing.

Whether we will ever see Johnson back in the cage remains to be seen but if we never get one official curtain call, it won't damage the incredible career he leaves behind.

