“That’s a friggin beast” - Fans marvel at the technical masterpiece Demetrious Johnson displayed against Adriano Moraes in Denver

Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes delivered one of the greatest trilogies in mixed martial arts history.

After splitting highlight-reel knockouts in their first two meetings at ONE on TNT I and ONE on Prime Video 1, 'Mighty Mouse' and the eight-time world titleholder went toe-to-toe in a critically acclaimed clash at ONE Fight Night 10 — the promotion's first-ever live event in the United States.

"The trilogy fight that settled the score between iconic rivals Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes."

After five rounds of action, Demetrious Johnson was declared the winner, retaining the ONE flyweight MMA world championship and closing out his first career trilogy on top.

Looking back on the historic showdown, ONE Championship fans are still marveling at Johnson's impeccable performance:

"Mighty Mouse the legend."

"He ain't no mouse, that's a friggin beast."

"Mighty Mouse is soooo attentive."

"Might Mouse is just so smart in there, his movement is next level."

"The clinch work there by Mighty Mouse. Knees could lift a car!"

"Mighty Mouse is one of the best to ever do it."

"Mighty is my favorite fighter. I love watching these two warriors, hoping for more LOL. Great stuff from everyone."

Demetrious Johnson picks up silver and gold at the IBJJF Pan Championships

Demetrious Johnson has not competed inside the circle since, but the multi-time world champion has left the door open for a potential return.

In the meantime, 'Mighty Mouse' has been honing his grappling skills, competing in some of the most prestigious BJJ tournaments.

In 2023, Johnson earned a gold medal at the IBJJF World Masters jiu-jitsu championship at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Recently, 'DJ' followed up that performance by topping the podium at the 2024 IBJJF Pan Championships in Florida, taking first in the Master 2 featherweight division.

Johnson was far from done, claiming silver in the tournament's openweight division. Along the way, he famously dispatched an opponent who stepped onto the mat at 6'3" tall and weighing 250 pounds.

Are you ready to see the pound-for-pound great make his long-awaited return to ONE Championship in 2024?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback