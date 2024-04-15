WATCH: Throwback to when Demetrious Johnson grappled a 250-pound monster

In his time away from MMA, ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson has found himself motivated to compete in jiu-jitsu tournaments.

'Mighty Mouse' has always been considered to be one of the best grapplers in the sport, but this provides a whole new challenge for him to test himself in.

Competing in the Gi for the first time, Johnson made a great impact last year, and the ONE Championship star and MMA GOAT contender looked to continue that at the IBJJF Masters Pan Am Championships in Florida in March.

After competing in his own weight class, he looked to truly test himself by going into the open weight bracket and facing opponents that are always going to be larger than himself.

This point was massively the case in his opening matchup, where he went up against Michael Sante Medina, who weighs in closer to 250 pounds at six-foot-three.

The contest was one of the best examples of how technique can beat size and power in grappling as Johnson pulled off a remarkable win through his skill alone.

Check out this incredible feat via Johnson's YouTube channel, where he gave fans a look at the entire event:

Demetrious Johnson is excelling on this side quest

While he may have suffered his first loss in jiu-jitsu at this event, Demetrious Johnson still made it to the finals of the open weight bracket after winning his own weight class.

To even make it that far as a martial artist who competes at flyweight is remarkable, and that is only heightened when you watch back his performances.

Demetrious Johnson is clearly having a great time getting to compete in something where he still feels like he has a lot to prove.

The ONE flyweight MMA world champion is starting to rack up accolades with each passing event so you can be sure that he's on his way to make it as far as he possibly can.

Poll : Will we see Demetrious Johsnon again in MMA? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback