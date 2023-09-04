Demetrious Johnson says grappling tournament was biggest priority after trilogy fight versus Adriano Moraes

As a 14-time MMA world champion, Demetrious Johnson has spent the majority of his career at the very top of mixed martial arts.

Recognised as one of the greatest champions of all time, ‘Mighty Mouse’ has made it clear that he sees his career coming to an end in the near future.

With all of his time spent dominating in MMA, the ONE flyweight MMA world champion just wants a challenge that motivates him to train every day and stimulates his brain.

As one of the highest fight IQ competitors that we have ever seen inside the circle, Johnson’s mind has been captured by submission grappling as of late.

Dedicating all of his training time to being in the gi, all of the nuances that this style of grappling presents has got ‘Mighty Mouse’ hooked.

This past week, he stepped into submission grappling for the first time, competing at the IBJJF Masters Worlds in Las Vegas.

Going on to win the gold in the Master 2 featherweight brown belt division, his accomplishment is proof that Demetrious Johnson has the intelligence and work rate to make himself successful in anything he sets his mind to.

In an video interview with FloGrappling after his six-match unbeaten run, Demetrious Johnson spoke about how following his last title defense, his mind immediately switched to grappling:

“I feel great. It’s something I had on my list I wanted to do after my last fight with Adriano.”

Watch the full video below:

Johnson has always had plans to compete in grappling once his MMA career had come to an end.

And if he decides to call it quits in the all-encompassing discipline, the ONE Championship submission grappling roster could be a next step for the American martial artist.