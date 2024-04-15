“Mighty Mouse is a warrior” - Fans can’t get enough of Demetrious Johnson’s incredible submission of 250lb giant in IBJJF

ONE Championship fans still can't get enough of Demetrious Johnson's incredible win over a 6'3", 250-pound monster.

After dominating the world of mixed martial arts for more than a decade, the reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion has been flexing his skills on the mat. In March, 'Mighty Mouse' competed at the IBJJF Pan Championship in Florida, earning a gold medal in the Master 2 featherweight division.

Johnson also competed in the openweight division, where he was tasked with taking out an absolute bear of a man who stood a foot taller and had a 100-pound advantage over the pound-for-pound great.

"I think the hardest thing was when he grabbed me and was swinging me, just the jolt of that it was like, this is probably what it feels like when a f***ing bear gets a hold of a baby lamb, to be honest with you," Johnson told Ariel Helwani during an appearance on The MMA Hour.

Johnson ended up winning the match and taking home a silver medal for his efforts — a feat that ONE fans on Instagram are still raving about.

"Mighty Mouse is a warriors!"

"DJ the GOAT."

"Demetrious is such an f'n beast."

"One of the few to be honored with the title of true warrior."

"Lmao the guy was almost as tall as DJ on his knees."

"The way DJ switched from being in the air on his back to immediately repositioning is still crazy to me. Is body control is so insane. The [GOAT]."

Does Bradley Martyn still want that smoke after seeing Demetrious Johnson compete at the IBJJF Pan Championships?

Last year, popular podcaster and fitness guru Bradley Martyn began capturing headlines with his callouts of MMA stars, including Demetrious Johnson. Martyn, who stands at 6'3" tall and weighs 240 pounds, called out 'Mighty Mouse' for a grappling match, suggesting that his size alone would be enough to handle the flyweight icon.

After seeing Johnson handle an opponent nearly the same size, one fan in the comments questioned whether or not Martyn still wants to test his skills against the multi-time world champion.

"Does @bradleymartyn still want that work after seeing this video or what?"

Another added that he would love to see DJ put Martyn in his place, writing:

"Would love to see him strangle Bradley Martyn, the 260 pound steroid junkie who thinks he could compete against the GOAT."

Are you still interested in seeing if Martyn can hold his own with Demetrious Johnson on the mat?

