“Won’t even have to pause his video game” - Fans scoff at bodybuilder Bradley Martyn’s challenge to Demetrious Johnson

Fans voiced their confidence in Demetrious Johnson taking on Bradley Martyn in a street fight.

In mid-2023, Bradley Martyn, a well-known social media influencer and bodybuilder, aggravated the MMA community when he said he could defeat professional fighters in a street fight. Moreover. Martyn believed his 260-pound size would be sufficient to beat ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson.

Martyn’s claims led to backlash, including people calling for him to take on MMA legend Demetrious Johnson. There were talks about a friendly grappling exchange to settle the debate, but the highly-anticipated training session never materialized.

During a recent appearance on the JAXXON PODCAST, Johnson re-explained the situation for those unaware. Once the clip of his comments was shared on Instagram, fans came with support for the ONE flyweight MMA world champion:

“DJ 10/10 times won’t even have to pause his video game”

“The pressure Demetrius could bring, and the amount of time his incredible gas’s tank would allow him to bring it, would alone crush 99.999% of humanity, and several species of bears.”

“Mighty Mouse would DEMOLISH Bradley Martyn”

“I wish I could just see this just because”

“This is how you know Brad doesn’t train seriously. He would understand how much he sucks at fighting compared to someone who fights for a living. Also coming from a big boi… brawling at 260 is really cool for 1-2 minutes then it becomes really uncool really fast.”

“DJ would absolutely murder him within minutes 🤷🏼‍♂️ See Genki Sudo vs Butterbean”

Is Demetrious Johnson retired from MMA?

On May 5, 2023, Demetrious Johnson successfully defended his ONE flyweight MMA world title in a trilogy fight against Adriano Moraes. ‘Mighty Mouse’ teased his retirement throughout the buildup but ultimately didn’t take off his gloves after getting his hand raised.

Following the official decision announcement, Johnson faced off with top contender Kairat Akhmetov, who won his latest fight earlier that night.

It’s unclear if ‘Mighty Mouse’ will fight Akhmetov, as he’s still actively considering if he wants to sign on for another MMA bout.