“Don’t go running to Mikey” – Jarred Brooks warns Demetrious Johnson, wants all-champ clash in 2024

Reigning ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks is once again making his case for a superfight with pound-for-pound great Demetrious Johnson.

On March 1, ‘The Monkey God’ will step back inside the Circle to defend his 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold as the promotion makes its highly anticipated debut in Qatar with ONE 166. Brooks will defend his title against the same man he took it from in December 2022, Joshua Pacio.

During a recent interview with Nick Atkin, Brooks practically pleaded with Johnson, suggesting that the two reigning titleholders could meet over the summer in a champion vs. champion clash. He said:

“Demetrious Johnson, I want to fight you in July 2024. Don't go running to Mikey doing sub grappling matches, you’re probably gonna tear your ACL. Go against me, the fair bet, and I'm going to sell the sh*t out of this fight. So you better come and fight me or else I'm just gonna come to Washington.”

Jarred Brooks is one of many options for Demetrious Johnson’s highly anticipated return

After closing out his iconic trilogy against Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, Demetrious Johnson is yet to reveal what the future holds for him. Should he decide to make his return to ONE, there is a handful of options available to him, whether it be a submission showcase with Mikey Musumeci, a championship super-fight with Jarred Brooks, or perhaps another mixed-rules matchup with one of Muay Thai’s greatest strikers.

Regardless of what ‘Mighty Mouse’ chooses, fight fans will undoubtedly tune in anytime he straps on the gi or the gloves.

Who would you like to see ‘DJ’ compete against should he return to the Circle in 2024?

