“I’m always going to leave that door open” – Demetrious Johnson discusses possible return to action in 2024

ONE flyweight world champion and MMA GOAT Demetrious Johnson is leaving the door open for a return to the Circle.

Making his promotional debut in 2019, ‘Mighty Mouse’ scored three straight victories to claim the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Championship, setting the stage for a showdown with then-flyweight titleholder Adriano Moraes.

Over the next two years, Johnson and Moraes competed in one of MMA’s greatest trilogies, splitting highlight-reel-worthy knockouts before Johnson closed out the threequel with a decisive victory at ONE Fight Night 10 in May 2023.

Since then, fight fans have been chomping at the bit to know what’s next for Johnson, whether it be another fight or retirement.

Speaking with MMA Junkie, Johnson revealed that he has not made a decision one way or another and is just enjoying the time he has away from the fight game. Johnson said:

“We’re still in the same space, same space. My kids are getting older I'm spending time with them, spending time with my beautiful wife, running businesses, you know, once I get off this this interview I got another conference call, business call, so I'm focused on like the stuff I can do after I'm done fighting".

“I'm always going leave that door open because something might land in my lap or ‘Oh that sounds fun! Let's make it happen.’ So I’m still training, still staying fresh, and learning more in no-gi in jiu-jitsu. But we'll see.”

Demetrious Johnson continues to train despite his fighting future being uncertain

Demetrious Johnson is arguably the greatest pound-for-pound fighter in MMA history. After claiming practically every flyweight record in North America, he moved to the ONE Championship in a historic trade and picked up right where he left off.

In just a few short years, Johnson established himself as one of ONE’s most accomplished flyweights in the history of the division. He added to his legacy at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X when he bested ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang in a mixed-rules bout.

Though he has nothing left to prove, DJ is going to leave the door open for a return should something especially enticing come his way.