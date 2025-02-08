"I was stuttering" - Dricus du Plessis reveals his parents' unexpected reaction to his TKO win over UFC veteran

Dricus du Plessis recently opened up about his parents’ unexpected reaction to his TKO victory over a former UFC veteran. The reigning UFC middleweight champion has often been doubted by fans and analysts, particularly in light of his past performances. Even his parents, despite his victory in a pivotal fight inside the octagon, urged him to make significant changes.

‘Stillknocks’ squared off against Derek Brunson at UFC 285 in March 2023, securing a stoppage at the end of the second round when his opponent's corner called an end to the fight. Despite this, the victory was far from straightforward, as du Plessis was pushed to his limits.

Expand Tweet

Trending

During a recent interview with Mark Bouris, du Plessis revealed that his parents questioned his commitment to pursuing greatness following his win over Brunson. The South African explained how that conversation became a turning point and inspired him to change his approach moving forward:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I fought Derek Brunson, and it was a tough fight. Great camp, felt amazing, but that first round was so intense. I got home and I had just become No. 5 in the world, the first South African ever to even get close to a ranking. My parents were so happy to see me, and they said, 'Geez! So you still want to be a world champion?' I said yes, my whole life is dedicated to this. And they replied, 'Not if you fight like that. That was terrible.'"

He continued:

"I couldn’t even fathom what was happening. Excuse me? I just became No. 5 in the world. They said, ‘That’s amazing, but is that all you want to achieve?’ I was stuttering, I couldn’t believe it. They weren’t saying I wasn’t working hard or doing enough, but there was a change needed, and I needed to find it. Something for the next one, because [with that performance], you won’t make it. I’m sorry."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below (38:57):

What is Dricus du Plessis' current UFC record?

Dricus du Plessis is set to defend his middleweight title in a rematch against Sean Strickland. The showdown will headline UFC 312, taking place this weekend at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

‘Stillknocks’ edged out Strickland with a hard-fought split decision victory at UFC 293 in January 2024, claiming the 185-pound title. He later solidified his reign by successfully retaining the belt with a submission win over former champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 305.

The 31-year-old Welkom native boasts a flawless 8-0 record in the UFC, with four of those victories coming by way of knockout.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.