"I was supposed to fight [Alex] Pereira" - Andrew Tate sends words of encouragement to 'Poatan' while recounting near-matchup against him in the past

Controversial red pill influencer and former kickboxer Andrew Tate sent a positive message to Alex Pereira, following 'Poatan's' light heavyweight title fight loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313.

Tate, along with his younger brother Tristan, watched the fight live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Days after the conclusion of the PPV event, the 38-year-old was asked to share his thoughts about Pereira.

Interestingly, 'Top G' and the former two-division UFC champion were supposed to lock horns in kickboxing. It didn't materialize, but Tate only had good things to say about Pereira.

"Pereira's an OG. Pereira fought Sahak Parparyan, and I was supposed to fight Pereira a long time ago, but he ended up fighting Sahak instead back in the It’s Showtime days. So him and I have been fighting way back when. He's been around, he knows the game, he understands," Tate said.

'Top G' explained losses are part of the game, and one can either learn from it or be destroyed by it. As such, he confidently claimed 'Poatan' will be back.

"So I think he already knows exactly what to do. The world loves him, he knows that. Yeah, the world loves him. He's a loved guy. He'll be back," said Tate.

Pereira fought Parparyan at Glory 14: Zagreb and won via majority decision. Interestingly, UFC legend Mirko Cro Cop fought in the main event against Remy Bonjasky, losing via majority decision.

Check out Andrew Tate's comments below (0:57):

Andrew Tate defended Alex Pereira's longtime rival

Andrew Tate came to the defense of Israel Adesanya after 'The Last Stylebender' lost by knockout to Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Riyadh. Before the knockout, Imavov had inadvertently poked Adesanya's eye but the former middleweight champion assured referee Marc Goddard he was alright.

The sequence eerily resembled the fight between Pereira and Jamahal Hill, which the former won via knockout. As such, a fan used it to troll Adesanya on social media. Andrew Tate immediately criticized the fan.

"I hate when people who don't have the balls to step in the cage type things like 'LMFAO.' Laughing at the warrior to feel better about being a coward. Izzy is a legend and braver than 99.99% of men alive. Masculine men show respect to those braver than them. Hating is feminine," Tate posted on X.

