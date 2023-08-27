Max Holloway explains unreal 'gargling' moment which made him reach out to referee Marc Goddard mid-fight with The Korean Zombie

Recently an electrifying clash between 'The Korean Zombie,' Chan Sung Jung, and Max Holloway left the MMA community in a state of wonderment. While Holloway secured a decisive unanimous decision victory, an unforgettable incident unfolded during the bout that grabbed everyone's attention. This incident prompted Holloway to directly communicate with referee Marc Goddard, a moment that added an extra layer of intrigue to the fight.

In a pivotal juncture of the match, Holloway managed to lock in a chokehold on the UFC veteran while the latter found himself in a vulnerable position. The sight was riveting, as 'The Korean Zombie' fought valiantly to escape the hold and continue the battle.

Holloway shared his thoughts on this intense moment, revealing that he genuinely believed 'Zombie' had ceased breathing due to the immense pressure of the chokehold. He candidly recounted how he signaled referee Marc Goddard, expressing his genuine concern that his opponent might have lost consciousness.

Despite the appearance that 'Zombie' was teetering on the edge of succumbing to the hold, his astounding determination and unwavering resolve shone through.

During the post-fight conference, Holloway vividly narrated the incident:

"The [Korean] Zombie is a zombie bro! Bro, I swear I saw him stop breathing! I was telling Marc [Goddard], like, 'Bro he's out!' And then [Jung] would start wiggling his fingers, like, what is he made out of? He's weird, the dude is built different. He is an actual zombie... He was not breathing, breathing, gargling, every single sound that someone getting choke [makes], you could hear it and he was doing it."

"I'm not here to call nobody out"- Max Holloway shares his approach on considering future opponents

In the aftermath of his riveting performance at UFC Singapore, speculations were rife that Max Holloway might set his sights on another showdown with Alexander Volkanovski, potentially marking the fourth encounter between the two featherweight powerhouses.

However, 'Blessed' promptly put the brakes on these rumors during his post-fight interview, inviting fans into his decision-making process regarding his next opponent:

"I'm not here to call nobody out. That's your guys' job to puzzle out. The fans are the ones who can do that for me. My role is to remain undeniable, persistently forging my path to the summit. I'll keep climbing, keep scrapping, and no one can halt my journey to the top of that mountain."

He further articulated:

"I'm not a matchmaker, man. It is what it is. If the undeniable journey leads me in a certain direction, that's the path I'll follow. My intention is not to extend a challenge to anyone; I'm not here to request fights."

