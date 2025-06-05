“I take a little bit of everything from everyone” - Johan Ghazali shares what he learned from Superbon, Nong-O, Petchtanong

Having lived the past few months at Superbon Training Camp, Johan Ghazali isn’t short on world-class role models. Day in and day out, he’s surrounded by legends - fighters who’ve worn gold, defended it, and done it all with style. For Ghazali, it’s been like stepping into a masterclass where every session brings something new.
In the pre-fight interview with The Bangkok Post, 'Jojo' shared about the role his teammates played in his camp:
"So, Superbon would hold pads for me. Nong-O would set up the strategy for me. Petchtanong would teach me strength and conditioning. So, I take a little bit of everything from everyone."
Rather than copying anyone's exact blueprint, it's about taking bits and pieces of what works and patching it together. It’s the same method he used in his last fight, except this time more polished, more put together, more seamless.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
And tomorrow, we'll see the best version of Johan Ghazali yet.
Watch the full interview below:
Johan Ghazali grateful for the guidance of Superbon, Petchtanong and Nong-O
Being the youngest guy in a room full of killers can go one of two ways: you either sink or soak it all in. For Johan Ghazali, it’s been nothing but the latter. Beyond skills, he’s picked up something arguably just as valuable: camaraderie and a sense of belonging.
"He [Superbon] takes care of everyone, very friendly, he takes care of me, that’s for sure," he said. "So yeah, he’s like a big brother here. I’m very thankful for everyone, even everyone else, even Nong-O, Petchtanong, all of them. All of them are very friendly, like Thai style."
Tomorrow at ONE Fight Night 32, we'll finally see the culmination of months of hard work for Johan Ghazali and his newfound brothers.
ONE Fight Night 32 takes place tomorrow at U.S. Prime Time, available to fight fans in Canada and North America with an active Prime Video subscription.