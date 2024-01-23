“I take it as a poor performance” – Kade Ruotolo says he’s unsatisfied with his victories via decision

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo will have a rematch with former challenger Tommy Langaker for the belt at ONE 165 on Jan. 28. Inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, the young prodigy will lock horns once again with the man he produced 2023's ONE submission grappling Match of the Year with.

Despite their first encounter being the most nail-biting submission grappling match in ONE Championship that year, it may not have been to Ruotolo's satisfaction due to one thing: he didn't get the tap.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Ruotolo assessed his performance against Langaker the first time around:

“And everyone that I fight that I don’t submit, I almost take it as just a poor performance, even if I was dominant. If I didn’t get the submission, then I’m not happy.”

At its core, the whole point of jiu-jitsu is to submit someone. It's not about scoring points or getting near-submissions, but subduing someone enough for them to concede a physical contest. Ruotolo understands the assignment when it comes to jiu-jitsu and submission grappling.

Kade Ruotolo's upcoming opponent, Tommy Langaker, is thankful to be given a chance at redemption

While Kade Ruotolo is thankful for being given the chance to get his finish against Tommy Langaker, the latter himself is undoubtedly grateful for the rematch.

With his first fight against Ruotolo being a back-and-forth contest where Langaker held on to an early lead for most of the bout, there's no doubt that he deserves another shot. Langaker has studied Ruotolo like a textbook to ensure he walks out of Ariake Arena with gold around his waist.

He told ONE Championship:

“I felt how he felt, and I know his style. I know what to be aware of, and I’m just glad I get the chance of redemption and show what I can do.”

ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru will air live on Sunday, Jan. 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.