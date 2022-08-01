"I take sh*ts bigger than that kid" - When Brock Lesnar had fighting words about possibility of facing Conor McGregor in WWE

Brock Lesnar has always seen Conor McGregor as a small fry in the pro-wrestling ring. In a 2016 interview with American Radio personality Sam Roberts, the former UFC heavyweight champion had some fiery words for 'The Notorious'.

Responding to Roberts' question about whether he would entertain a WWE matchup against McGregor, 'The Beast Incarnate' explained that the 145-pound Irishman stood no chance against the hulking 290-pounder:

"Man, I take sh**s bigger than that kid, alright. Come on guys, I know you guys all play fu**ing video games and you live in this fu**ing false sense of reality and sh*t, I'm two hundred and fu**ing ninety pounds alright. This guy is a hundred and forty-five pounds. And that's if he's lucky and gets up and eats his fu**ing wheaties okay."

Check out Brock Lesnar's thoughts on Conor McGregor below:

The WWE superstar also dared McGregor to cross over to WWE and dominate the promotion like Lesnar did in the UFC:

"I came to your arena [UFC] and kicked a**. Now if you want and if you're so fu**ing tough, come to our arena [WWE] and try to kick some ass."

When Conor McGregor talked trash about the WWE roster

On the UFC media day preceding his second clash with Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor dissed the current generation of WWE stars by stating that they were all "dweebs". He also opined that many WWE stars were not right in the head:

"They are not right in the head, some of them. I mean, the new age are dweebs. Let's be hones here, they are absolute dweebs. But the oldschool guys are legends you know, Ric Flair was a legend, the McMahons, of course."

Watch Conor McGregor tee-off on the WWE roster below:

The Irishman had a lot of strong opinions about WWE superstar John Cena's puchchlines:

"What's the main guy? John Cena... he's forty years of age and he's walking around in a luminous orange t-shirt and a head band, talking about nobody can see him. We can see him right there,he's a big fat forty-year-old."

In a Twitter post in August 2016, 'The Notorious' also stated that he would make easy work of anyone on the entire WWE roster.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA I didn't mean no disrespect to the @wwe fans. What I meant to say was that I'd slap the head off your entire roster. And twice on Sunday's. I didn't mean no disrespect to the @wwe fans. What I meant to say was that I'd slap the head off your entire roster. And twice on Sunday's.

'The Notorious' is currently plotting an early 2023 return to the UFC. The former UFC double champion has been out of action since his gruesome leg injury at UFC 264 in July 2021.

